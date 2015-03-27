Katie Holmes enjoys 'girl time' with eight-year-old daughter Suri Cruise

Tom Cruise, is incredibly close to her daughter and previously said that being a mother is the most important role in her life.

"I think the basics are very important," she told Elle UK. "The number one thing is making sure my child feels loved. And good about herself. And that what she does and who she is, is special and important, and should be celebrated.

"And, as my mum always said, 'No one loves you like your mother'."

Katie Holmes is incredibly close to her daughter Suri Cruise

Katie's mother-daughter time comes just days after Jamie Foxx was forced to deny rumours that he was secretly dating the Dawson's Creek actress. The pair sparked speculation that they were more than friends after a photo emerged that seemed to show them holding hands in a studio.

Speaking to paparazzi as he left a bank in Westlake Village, outside Los Angeles, the Django Unchained star said "oh come on, you guys have been trying to make that stick for three years," when asked how things were going with Katie.

"We're just friends," he added when questioned on whether there is any truth to the rumours.

"As a matter of fact Anthony Zuiker, creator of CSI, he offered us an animation project and we're working on that that's all it is."

Ohio-born Katie has yet to comment on the situation.