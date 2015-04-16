Ireland Baldwin tweets to defend her parents during rehab stay

Ireland Baldwin has defended her parents after it was speculated that her fraught relationship with them was the cause of her admission to rehab. The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, tweeted to support her famous parents on Wednesday.

"This is the last thing I'm going to say about everything that's been going on… Both of my parents, step mom, Carmen, and friends… were all there for me at all times.

"Little do you know… We've never left each other's sides," she wrote, along with a picture of herself and her dad eating together in a hospital room. The photo is believed to have been taken when Ireland was admitted to Cedars-Senai hospital with appendicitis at the beginning of April.

The model continued: "I would also be so grateful if everyone didn't choose to attack & blame anyone for what I chose to do with my life. I'm taking care of me."

Ireland revealed that she had checked into rehab on Tuesday to deal with "emotional trauma". The famous teen, who is staying at SOBA recovery centre in Malibu, revealed the news on Twitter.

"I checked myself into Soba for two weeks to just get away for a little bit. I'm not much of a party cat but I am here to deal with some emotional trauma and getting the intensive therapy I needed in order to recover."

Although she did not disclose what has caused the trauma, Ireland added: "Someday I'll feel ready to share my story openly without feeling the way I do. Right now I just needed a breather.

"I needed a chance to work on myself and gather all the tools I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in unreachable places."