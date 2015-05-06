Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe enjoy a day out in New York

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe enjoyed a shopping trip together in New York on Tuesday. The couple appeared relaxed as they strolled hand in hand through the city's Soho district just hours after they attended the Met Gala.

Oscar-winner Eddie was dressed in a casual navy shirt and chinos topped off with a brown flat cap and shades. Meanwhile Hannah co-ordinated with her husband in a navy shirt dress and patterned bag.

The newlyweds' dressed down look was in stark contrast to their glamorous turn on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night. The theme of the prestigious event was Chinese Whispers: Tales of the East in Art, Film and Fashion, so Hannah dressed fittingly in a chic black and white floor length tunic, while Eddie looked dapper in a smart black tuxedo.

Eddie and Hannah rubbed shoulders with scores of A-List stars at the annual event including George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence.

It was the first red carpet appearance they have made together since Eddie collected his Best Actor award at the Oscars in February.

During his acceptance speech an emotional Eddie paid tribute to his tearful wife, telling her: "Thank you to Hannah, my wife. I love you – we have a new fella coming to share our apartment."

The 33-year-old was joined by Hannah throughout his incredibly successful awards season, which saw him pick up an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe for his performance as Professor Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Eddie previously declared that he loves married life, and promised to treat his wife to a second honeymoon as soon as he finishes work on his new film The Danish Girl.

"The plan is to go and sit on a beach somewhere – she certainly deserves it," he said, adding: "[I can] get a few more freckles."