Travis Kelce's regretful update on relationship with Taylor Swift as she returns to tour life

Taylor Swift is completing the final leg of her Eras Tour, which will finally come to an end in Vancouver on December 8, 2024. But as she continues to tour the country, she is having to spend more time apart from her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who felt bittersweet about missing her tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs star may not have been able to attend her concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but his brother Jason, along with wife Kylie and daughters Wyatt, five, and Elliotte, three, were able to watch Taylor perform. Even Donna made an appearance on October 18, showing that Taylor remains close with her boyfriend's family.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Travis confessed he "had all the FOMO in the world" as his entire family and all their friends were there.

"I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you're saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level," he added.

Jason confirmed that the show was indeed "incredible," which led to Travis exclaiming: "Man, I wish I was there."

The star tight end is currently unable to make any major trips as he's in the middle of the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, which means his focus lies on the football pitch.

"Everyone had a good time," Jason continued in reference to the family's time at Swift’s show. "Not only did everyone have a good time but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, 'Dude, she's just incredible.'"

He added: "Miami was another level of it. I'm excited for her to be back on tour for this final leg of the Eras run here. It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay."

Travis agreed: "Keep killing it."

According to the brothers, for many of the Kelce clan, it was the first time attending the Eras Tour, which made the moment extra special.

"Donna Kelce's first show, Elliot Kelce's first show, Wyatt Kelce's first show," the former Philadelphia Eagles center said. "It was an awesome time down there, man," as he described the atmosphere as "insane" — particularly when Taylor "came out in the rain" and the place "erupted."

While performing at the Miami Stadium, Taylor broke a new record there, according to Billy Joel, who also attended the show. According to the "Piano Man" singer, Taylor now holds the seating record for the stadium as she packed it out on the second night there. Previously, the record was held by himself and Elton John in the 'Face to Face' concert.

Billy said of the moment: "We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!"