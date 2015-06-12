Sophia Bush and boyfriend Jesse Lee Soffer break up

Sophia Bush and her boyfriend Jesse Lee Soffer have ended their relationship. The couple, who co-star in TV series Chicago Fire, reportedly separated after dating for around a year.

While neither Sophia nor Jesse has spoken out about the split, a source told JustJared that the pair had simply "grew apart".

"Sophia and Jesse just didn't work out," the source said. "They dated for about a year and then grew apart. They're still friends though."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Sophia Bush and her boyfriend Jesse Lee Soffer have reportedly split

The couple had always kept their relationship low profile and it only emerged that they were dating in August.

"They've [Sophia and Jesse] been secretly dating for over three months, but only their close friends knew," a source told E! News at the time. "Jesse is super sweet and they are really cute together."

Sophia was previously in a relationship with Google executive Dan Fredinburg from February 2013 to February 2014. The 33-year-old was tragically named as one of the first casualties of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal in April.

One Tree Hill star Sophia paid tribute to her former boyfriend on Instagram, telling fans that he was one of the "great loves of my life".

VIEW GALLERY

The former couple star in Chicago Fire together

"There are no adequate words," she wrote. "Today I find myself attempting to pick up the pieces of my heart that have broken into such tiny shards, I'll never likely find them all. Today I, and so many of my loved ones, lost an incredible friend. Dan Fredinburg was a one-of-a-kind. Fearless. Funny. A dancing robot who liked to ride dinosaurs and chase the sun and envision a better future for the world."

It is not the first time Sophia has been in a relationship with a co-star; the 32-year-old married her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005. Despite the marriage coming to an end after just five months, Sophia said she will never give up on love.

"I'm such a sucker for love, and I believe in it, and I always want it to win" the actress said in 2012. "I don't think you can really, truly be the partner you want to be until you know on an absolute level that you are a complete person on your own."