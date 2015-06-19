Kylie Jenner: 'I've been bullied since I was nine'

Growing up in one of the most famous families in the world has brought some challenges for Kylie Jenner. The teenager confessed to her more than 4 million followers on Snapchat that she has been bullied since she was nine and encouraged her young fans to "never change" and "spread love".

The shyest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan chatted about one of her lifelong struggles on Wednesday night.

Kylie Jenner has admitted to being bullied since she was nine





"It's kind of crazy I have four million people watch my Snapchats. Half of you guys think that I'm weird, and the other half think I'm funny," she said in the clip. "But I've been bullied since I've been nine. From the whole world, it feels like sometimes... and I think that I've done a really great job in handling all this."



The 17-year-old has faced scrutiny since she was thrust into the spotlight when she was only in primary school for the family's reality show. Since then, her private life has been a topic for public discussion and she has found herself the subject of rumours about her love life and criticism about her physical appearance.

Much was made of the fact that her lips appeared suddenly fuller in April in a series of Instagram shots she shared. So she took to Twitter to defend herself, writing: "I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look. I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look."



The brunette beauty, who eventually admitted to using temporary lip fillers, added a similar message to millions of her snapchat followers saying: "There are bullies everywhere. So, this was just a little like Snapchat, to tell whoever with their own bullies, that the only opinion that ever really matters is yours and to never change."

She added: "This isn't a pity party though, don't get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you're not alone... Spread love. Love y'all."