Britney Spears and boyfriend Charlie Ebersol split

Britney Spears and Charlie Ebersol have split after an eight month relationship. The pair, who began dating in October, were last seen together at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

A source confirmed the split exclusively to Us Weekly magazine, adding: "I just felt that he was in it for the wrong reasons."

While Britney has not yet commented on the split, she has deleted all photos of Charlie from her Instagram account. The Pretty Girls singer was open about her relationship on the social networking site and often posted photos of them together with her two sons – Sean Preston, nine, and Jayden James, eight.

The 33-year-old even hinted that marriage could be on the cards in March, telling Extra: "I'm very blessed to have him a part of my life," adding: "You never know", when asked if they could be planning to tie the knot.

Meanwhile TV producer Charlie said that the best part of his relationship with Britney was just spending time together.

"We were getting pulled in a thousand different directions, and my favourite thing in the world – besides her – is hot chocolate," he told People in March. "She just said, 'Let's just get hot chocolate and hang out.' That was a perfect night for me. If that's the rest of my life, then A. I will have emulated my parents, and B. I will be a very happy man."

It is not known why the couple decided to part ways, but Britney doesn't appear to be taking the split too hard. The mum-of-two prompted speculation that she had already moved on from Charlie when she posted a picture of herself with another man on Instagram on Sunday.

So nice to be home! Nothing like Louisiana boys A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 21, 2015 at 2:55pm PDT

"So nice to be home! Nothing like Louisiana boys," Britney captioned the photo which showed her cuddling up to the man on a boat.

However the mystery man in question – 22-year-old Harris Beall said he had no involvement with Britney, and simply posed for a picture with her after she stopped by his work with her younger sister Jamie-Lynn Spears and brother-in-law Jamie Watson.

"Britney and I are not affiliated with each other at all," Harris told Access Hollywood, adding: "I think the whole thing is funny."