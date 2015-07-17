Rumer Willis to make Broadway debut in 'Chicago'

After taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on this year's Dancing With The Stars, Rumer Willis is embarking on an exciting new project. The 26-year-old actress – eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore – is preparing to make her Broadway debut in the hit production of Chicago. It has been announced that Rumer will appear as Roxie Hart in the long-running musical for a limited eight-week stint, starting on 18 August.



Rumer confirmed the news on her Instagram account, posting a promotional poster for the show. "Could not be more excited to be making my Broadway debut as Roxie in @chicagomusical," she told her followers.

The star is set to take over from singer Brandy Norwood, who took on the part earlier this year. Other famous faces to play the iconic role of Roxie Hart on Broadway include Ashlee Simpson, Christie Brinkley, Michelle Williams, Melanie Griffith and, of course, Liza Minelli.



Renee Zellweger, meanwhile, famously portrayed Roxie in the popular 2002 adaption of Chicago, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, who starred as Velma Kelly, and Richard Gere as smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn.

It won't be Rumer's first on-stage appearance – she previously took part in the off-Broadway production of Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore. The former child star also has a number of film credits to her name; she briefly appeared in mum Demi's 1996 film Striptease, and in 2000 starred alongside her father Bruce in The Whole Nine Yards. She has also featured in Hostage, The House Bunny and Sorority Row.



Rumer has worked in the world of TV too – including CSI: NY, 90210, Hawaii Five-O and Pretty Little Liars.