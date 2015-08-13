Sarah Ferguson reveals her weight loss secret

Sarah Ferguson made a special appearance on the US shopping channel QVC this week to promote a healthy eating juicer she said helped her to lose weight. Prince Andrew's ex-wife, who revealed her 55lb weight loss earlier this year, said she used the Fusion Xcelerator blender to make her own juices – jokingly calling the gadget her "boyfriend" and crediting it with helping her stay trim.



Speaking to the show's hosts at the channel's headquarters in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Sarah 55, spoke about her struggles with her weight in the past and the cruel taunts she had endured, which she said "broke my heart".

Sarah Ferguson, pictured in May, appeared on the QVC shopping channel this week





The Duchess, who has previously promoted Weight Watchers in the US, then thanked the American people for giving welcoming her and helping to build her confidence.



"Americans have been so good to me," she said. "They helped me build my confidence. They gave my children their mother back because they believe in second chances.



"I've made a few mistakes, put on weight and done this, that and the other and now because of the American people, I wanted to be really honest with them."



Sarah, who promotes the blender on her website Duchess Discoveries, tweeted her excitement ahead of her appearance on the show, which took place at midnight US time. "Looking forward to talking about #Duchessdiscoveries on @QVS starting at midnight," she wrote.



She took part in a live demonstration on how to make a breakfast smoothie containing lemon peel, cayenne pepper, pineapple and ginger, and an iced coffee with whipped cream as she talked about how the juicer helped her get back into shape.



"I ballooned to about 192lbs," Sarah said. "I saw a picture of myself and I needed to change my life, and I went in search of the perfect way to change my life."