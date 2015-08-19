Selena Gomez wants Zayn Malik to 'reach out' to her: 'I love him, he's awesome'

Zayn Malik may have riled Calvin Harris in a recent Twitter row, but he still has a fan in Selena Gomez. The Good for You singer described the former One Direction star as "awesome" on Tuesday after discussing why he had started following her on Twitter.

"I know Zayn, so it's almost like if he would ever want to reach out, he knows that he could," Selena told Key 102 FM Manchester, adding that it was "exciting" that Zayn has started work on his solo music.

"I think that's so exciting for him to go and figure out what he wants to do [in his solo career], but I don't know what that is. I think it'll be pretty exciting but yes, I love him, he's awesome."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Selena Gomez said Zayn Malik is "awesome"

Zayn began following Selena on the social networking site a week ago, but she admitted that she didn't know anything about it until she was asked what it was like to have him as a fan in an interview with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1.

"I had no idea what that was until somebody else asked me," she said. "Obviously I know Zayn though, so it's not like a weird thing. I just didn't know who followed me."

She added: "Thanks for the follow, Zayn!"

Zayn broke up with Perrie Edwards in July

Selena is not the only famous beauty Zayn has befriended on social media since his split from Little Mix star Perrie Edwards. The 22-year-old was caught out after he added a photo of Kylie Jenner to his favourites and began following her older sister Khloé Kardashian – before attending Kylie's 18th birthday party just a few days later.

The Steal My Girl singer has also started following Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev and singer Zendaya, leading to endless speculation about his love life since he called off his engagement in July.