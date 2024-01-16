Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make red carpet debut together at 2024 Emmys

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just made their relationship red carpet official! The couple – who first confirmed their romance in December – were spotted arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Accompanying his girlfriend at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, record producer Benny stood aside while Selena – garbed in Oscar De La Renta – posed for photos, before reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Keeping their first joint appearance low-key, Benny was ever the supportive boyfriend, blowing Selena a kiss as she headed off to mingle. After doing her thing on the red carpet, the couple were captured walking into the ceremony together.

© Getty Selena looked phenomenal in Oscar de la Renta

Putting on a stylish display for the evening, Selena and Benny looked picture-perfect. Stepping out in an opulent Oscar De La Renta creation, Selena, 31, posed in a botanical-inspired gown, accessorised with jewels by Tiffany & Co.

The Rare Beauty founder wore her trademark dark hair slicked back with tendrils framing her face, allowing her statement diamond necklace to take centre stage.

Meanwhile, Benny, 35, opted for a navy trench coat, teamed with a grey silk shirt and matching high-waisted trousers.

A milestone moment for the couple, the Emmys marks their red carpet debut. Selena and Benny – who collaborated on her hit song, 'I Can't Get Enough' in 2019 – had been friends for years, before entering a relationship in 2023.

© Instagram Selena and Benny confirmed their relationship in December

The pair went Instagram official in December after Selena shared photos of herself wearing a 'B' ring on her finger, followed by a sweet snuggled-up snap with her beau.

Selena's fans were delighted witht the news. "Happy for you Sel," replied one, while another added: "You deserve it all." A third agreed: "Ekkkkk I'm so so happy for you. You deserve the world," while a fourth penned: "We love to see you living your best life!!"

© Getty The couple had been friends for years before they started dating

Until now, Selena and Benny had avoided the red carpet, with the singer attending the Golden Globes solo last week. During the evening, the music star was at the center of a viral moment, after she was captured chatting with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller.

Lip reading fans speculated that Selena had told Taylor that she'd asked for a photo with Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, but his partner Kylie Jenner said no. Eek!

© Getty Selena's chat with pal Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes went viral last week

Selena has since reacted to the reports on social media. In response to a fan's Instagram query about whether she was discussing Kylie and Timothée's appearance at the event, Selena clarified: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."

Selena has since confirmed that she's taking a break from social media. "I'm off social (media) for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters," she announced in an Instagram story on January 9.