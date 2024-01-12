Meryl Streep is all giggles with Martin Short, and Cillian Murphy breaks out a smile inside the 2024 AFI Luncheon

Meryl Streep caught a case of the giggles on Friday as she posed with her Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short. Days after the pair shut down rumors of a romance blossoming between them – their characters fell in love during the third season of the Hulu comedy – they were joined by Steve Martin and Selena Gomez at the 2024 AFI Awards luncheon.

Meryl, 74, rocked a stunning lavender pants suit for the occasion, paired with nude court heels, and she was caught bursting out into laughter on the red carpet, as she wrapped her arm around Selena, who had her arm over 73-year-old Martin's shoulder

© Monica Schipper Steve, Meryl, Selena and Martin attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024

Selena wore a stunning waist-cinching black column dress with a sweetheart neckline and black belt with gold detailing, while Steve and Martin both wore classic black suits with white shirts, and almost matching ties, with Martin's featuring a monochromatic plaid pattern, and Steve's featuring black-and-white diagonal stripes.

"Martin and Meryl are NOT dating, and are just very good friends -- nothing more," a rep for Martin shared with the press in the days after the 2024 Golden Globes when rumors began to circulate across social media.

© Michael Kovac Meryl and Martin talk together at a table inside the luncheon

The rumors come months after The Devil Wears Prada actress Meryl confirmed that she and her husband of 45 years Don Gummer, had split more than six years ago. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Oscar winner told Page Six: "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

Meryl and Don were first introduced by her brother, Harry, in 1978, as Meryl was mourning the loss of her late boyfriend and Deer Hunter co-star John Cazale, who had sadly passed away from lung cancer that same year. Together they welcomed four children: Henry Wolfe was born on November 13, 1979, daughter Mary born on August 3 1983, and a second daughter Grace on May 9 1986. Five years later on June 12, 1991 they welcomed daughter Louisa.

© Michael Kovac Selena and Meryl have become close friends

Martin's wife Nancy died in 2010 after a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Together they adopted three children, 40-year-old Katherine, 37-year-old Oliver Patrick and 34-year-old Henry.

Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie were also among the attendees at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to celebrate the best in movies and TV from the past year.

© Jesse Grant Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone attend the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

