Selena Gomez finally reveals the secret gossip she told Taylor Swift amid debate

Selena Gomez recently addressed speculations that she was discussing Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The scene in question showed Selena in an animated conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller's wife, leading to rampant fan theories about the subject of their talk.

In response to a fan's Instagram query about whether she was discussing Kylie and Timothée's appearance at the event, Selena clarified: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business."

The video captured Taylor's and Keleigh's surprised reactions to Selena's story, but with no audio, fans were left to speculate about the conversation.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Fans are convinced Selena was gossiping about Kylie and Timothee

The incident sparked discussions on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), with various interpretations of the exchange.

One user suggested: "I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said no,” attributing the quote to Selena and leading to further comments and assumptions from fans.

© Getty Kylie Jenner with beau Timothee

This interaction comes after previous tensions involving Selena, Kylie, and Hailey Bieber. In early 2023, a social media feud seemingly unfolded after Selena posted a TikTok with overly laminated brows, followed by Kylie sharing a selfie focusing on her eyebrows and a FaceTime screenshot with Hailey.

However, Selena and Kylie later clarified that there was no drama between them.

© Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 Selena Gomez broke into laughter as her dress flew up

Amid the online negativity towards Hailey, Selena urged her fans to stop the hate and bullying, emphasizing her advocacy for kindness.

Hailey responded in kind, thanking Selena for her stance and expressing a desire to move past the narrative between them, emphasizing empathy and compassion.

Timothée, who was at the center of the Golden Globes speculation, later commented on the situation.

© Getty Selena with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry

When approached by TMZ in Beverly Hills, he described the rumored gossip as "BS" and suggested that things were amicable between Selena and Kylie.

This statement from Timothée adds another layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding these public figures' interactions at high-profile events.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.