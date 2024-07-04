Inside Julia Robert's cute fandom with Taylor Swift

Julia Roberts is a Swiftie, and she's not shy about it! The Pretty Woman actress has openly shared her admiration for Taylor Swift with the world.

The 56-year-old is known for her cute fandom for the pop sensation and one of the most memorable moments for Julia and her family was attending one of Taylor’s concerts.

In August 2015, during the Santa Clara, California stop of Taylor’s 1989 Tour, Julia not only enjoyed the show but also joined the superstar on stage. This magical moment unfolded as the hit song Style played, and it was completely spontaneous.

Julia has often spoken about this unforgettable experience. In an interview with Extra TV that same month, she revealed that her dance break with Taylor and the legendary Joan Baez was unplanned.

Recommended video You may also like Julia Roberts beams over her 'dream come true'

"I would have washed my hair. I was, like, wearing a ponytail and leggings, tennis shoes," Julia admitted, reflecting on her impromptu stage appearance.

The adventure began backstage, where Julia met Taylor along with her children—twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, who were 10 at the time, and Henry, who was 8.

© John Medina/LP5 Taylor Swift, musician Joan Beaz and Julia Roberts take a bow on stage during Swift's "The 1989 World Tour" at Levi's Stadium on August 15, 2015 )

It was the first concert experience for her kids, who were huge fans of Taylor. Julia recalled, "They had never been to a concert before and they were big fans, and she said, 'Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?'"

Before making a decision, Julia turned to her children for their thoughts. Their responses were heartwarming, with her youngest son saying, "Only do it if you want to, Mommy." Encouraged by their enthusiasm, Julia took the plunge.

Fast forward to April 28, 2016, when Julia appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen, 66, teased Julia by playing a clip of her dancing with Joan Baez at the 2015 show.

© Stefanie Keenan Julia fangirls over Taylor

Julia, ever the sport, confessed: "I’ve never seen this." With a playful critique from Ellen, Julia quipped, "I don’t think that should actually be viewed."

Ellen then shared her own onstage moment with Taylor, where she danced in a custom replica of one of Taylor's costumes, solidifying their membership in Taylor Swift's squad.

Julia’s admiration for Taylor didn’t stop there. During a December 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she expressed her love for Taylor’s song Betty from the Folklore album.

Jimmy Fallon, 49, mentioned that Julia had referenced the song on social media, to which Julia responded, “I love ‘Betty’ and my mother’s name was Betty, so I particularly love ‘Betty.’”

© Charles McQuillan/TAS24 Taylor Swift performing in Dublin, Ireland, with Julia Roberts among those in the crowds

Most recently, Julia was spotted at one of Taylor’s Eras Tour stops in Dublin, engaging in a conversation with Taylor’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, in late June.

This interaction quickly went viral thanks to deaf artist and lip reader Jackie Gonzalez, who decoded their conversation. According to Jackie, Julia told Travis, "I'm so unusually happy for you guys, and I don't mean to make you nervous, but it makes me so happy."