Kelly Clarkson and Ben Haenow duet: Watch their new music video

Kelly Clarkson and Ben Haenow have released the music video for their duet Second Hand Heart, which is the first track on Ben's debut album. The Grammy Award winner and the former X Factor champion both star in the new video, which was filmed on location in Nashville.

The video sees Ben making a trip across America to see Kelly, who is at her home awaiting his arrival. Ben hitchhikes, cycles and runs across the city to see the singer before they are reunited on her doorstep at the end of the song.

Ben Haenow and Kelly Clarkson both star in the Second Hand Heart video

It was announced in September that Ben and Kelly had collaborated on the track together, with Kelly explaining that she was "excited and honoured" to feature on Ben's debut album.

The Because of You singer, who is pregnant with her second child, said: "I fell in love with Second Hand Heart with the first listen! Lyrically and musically, it is right up my alley. I am excited and honoured to be a part of Ben's first single from his first album!"

Ben, in return, thanked the original American Idol winner for her collaboration. "Her voice is insane," said Ben. "I Instantly knew this was the first single."

Ben Haenow releases his first album in November

Second Hand Heart combines pop melodies with a subtle country-folk undertone – something that Texas-born Kelly can relate to. The single will be released on 9 October by Simon Cowell's record label Syco Music, while Ben's self-titled album will hit shelves on 13 November.

Since the early summer, Ben has been hard at work in the recording studio in London and LA, co-writing with an A-list of songwriters including Amy Wadge, who has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, and Julian Bunetta, who has worked with One Direction.

"I didn't want to do an entire album where I was just taking songs from other people," explained Ben, who won a landslide victory on The X Factor last year. "I wanted to be in control too and have an influence so it was a record I was 100 per cent proud and happy putting out."