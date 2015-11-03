Bobbi Kristina Brown's aunt Pat Houston opens up for first time about tragic death

Bobbi Kristina Brown's aunt Pat Houston has spoken for the first time about her tragic death. Pat, who was the sister-in-law and manager of the late Whitney Houston, said the family had been planning to send Bobbi Kristina to rehab. Her niece died at a hospice on 26 July this year, six months after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her home in Atlanta.



Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pat revealed that she had made arrangements to send Bobbi Kristina, Whitney's daughter with rapper Bobby Brown, to a treatment facility in California.

She said: "When we really found out that Krissy was in trouble, we were really making plans to do something about it, but it came too late."

Bobbi Kristina, who died in July, pictured with her aunt Pat Houston



If her niece were still alive, Pat said she would have some advice to share with her. "You have to love yourself," Pat said. "You have to call on people and not allow someone to divide you and then conquer you."



She also opened up about a family feud involving Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend Nick Gordon. Pat filed a restraining order against Nick in 2014.



However, she admits that the restraining order didn't have the intended effect, because Bobbi Kristina "didn't understand it".

Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away in July aged 22



"Where the world saw that she was angry and mad at me, she was texting me all along," Pat says. "I really tried to show her [that] 'I'm going to do this to let you know that you don't have to be afraid of anything. I got you'."

In a lawsuit filed in June, before Krissy's death, Nick was accused of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and stealing her money. The lawsuit was brought by a conservator appointed in May by a US court to manage her legal and financial affairs while she was in a coma.

Bobbi Kristina pictured with her boyfriend Nick Gordon

After Bobbi Kristina's death the lawsuit was amended to include the allegation that Nick caused her wrongful death.

Pat also remembered another family tragedy in the TV interview. She described the moment the family revisited the hotel room where Whitney died in 2012.



"When we went into the room it was just so peaceful and calm and the room was lit -- it was like it was candle lit. It was just very, very calming," Pat says. "I went into the bathroom and I placed the flowers at the tub and I just sat there and just was thinking, 'What happened? How did we get here?'"