Kim Kardashian opens up about her pregnancy as she approaches due date

Kim Kardashian is only weeks away from giving birth to her second child, and she couldn't be more excited. The 35-year-old, who is believed to be due on Christmas Day, has opened up pregnancy – admitting that she doesn't feel at her best.

"Some people find it blissful, they feel sexy, they feel alive," Kim told People. "I feel completely the opposite!"

However, Kim emphasises that she is grateful for the opportunity to give her two-year-old daughter North a baby brother.

Kim Kardashian admitted she finds pregnancy a miserable experience

"Getting pregnant the second time was so hard for me. I totally respect the struggle people have to go through. But that doesn't mean I have to lie and say that it's blissful. I find it to be a miserable experience."

Kim has made no secret of her pregnancy woes, recently telling fans she has her "work cut out" after gaining 52lbs so far whilst expecting. However, she has also embraced the experience, recently celebrating with a baby shower hosted by sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed that her baby boy is set to follow in the stylish footsteps of his rapper father Kanye West after being given an identical diamond-encrusted gold chain to one owned by his dad.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their second child in December

Kim and Kanye are yet to decide on a name for their baby, but the reality TV queen has made it clear that Baby West is unlikely to have a directional name like daughter North.

"I do like the name Easton," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres about a rumoured baby name. "I don't think my husband likes that name, but I do like it."

She added: "I don't think we'll go another direction. It's definitely not South. Every time someone says South, I just want to roll my eyes."