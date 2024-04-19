Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian and Matty Healy, sings about Travis Kelce as she drops SECOND surprise album

Two hours after The Tortured Poets Department was released, Taylor Swift shocked fans when she dropped another 15 tracks, completing the "anthology" and offering up tracks that took aim at Kim Kardashian and her family, as well as singing about her new love Travis Kelce.

"It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album," Taylor shared on social media. "I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours."

The extra 15 songs included four of the bonus tracks that were supposed to only be available on limited edition CDs and vinyls as well as 11 extra songs, one of which was called 'thanK you aIMee'.

The capitalized words spelled out the name Kim and the lyrics hinted at Taylor's long-running feud with the reality star and businesswoman.

"Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead, I pushed each boulder up the hill, your words are still just ringing in my head," she sang in post-chorus before hitting back at rumors Kim has changed, singing: "And maybe you've reframed it, and in your mind you never beat my spirit black and blue, I don't think you've changed much."

She then goes on to add: "And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

© Taylor Hill Kim fell out with Taylor in 2016 over a Kanye West phone call

In another song, also in the bonus album, she clearly references her new romance with Travis Kelce, singing: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle, touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto, it's true, swear, scouts honor, you knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her."

The first 16 tracks on the album, produced by Taylor's longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, focus – shockingly – mostly on her short-lived romance with Matty Healy which took place in April 2023.

The pair, who had been friends for years, dated for several weeks after it emerged Taylor had split from her partner of six years Joe Alwyn.

© Getty Images Taylor and Joe dated for six years

Only one song, 'So Long London' is explicitly about her romance with Joe, which ended amicably according to reports.

The others all reveal the passion and love Taylor felt Matty, and at one point rages against her family, team and fans for their criticism of their relationship such as in the song 'But Daddy I Love Him': "I'd rather burn my whole life down than listen to one more second of all this bitchin' and moanin', I'll tell you something 'bout my good name, it's mine alone to disgrace."

Other tracks that hint at the doomed-from-the-start romance include 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' and 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,' while 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' sees Taylor reveal the heartache she was hiding every night while on the Eras Tour in 2023.

© David M. Benett Taylor met Matt Healy in 2015

The surprise second album has been teased by Taylor since she first announced the album at the 2024 Grammys in February.

"I am telling you a secret that I have been keeping for two years," she told the audience and fans watching at home on February 4, throwing up two fingers on the word "two" before pausing and giving a pointed look at the camera.

Taylor Swift announces new album at during her Grammy win

In recent days, as promotion for the new album ramps up, the number two has also appeared in various other marketing materials. A tweet Taylor sent on April 17, two days before the release, used the peace sign emoji – two fingers being raised – instead of the number two, while a teaser video, also posted on April 17, features several clocks that are all set to 2 o'clock – although it is unclear if it's meant to be AM or PM – while the room features two desks and two typewriters.

As the camera zoomed into a calendar pinned to the walk, there were two stars on either side of the notice announcing the music video would be released at 8pm ET on April 19.