Kim Kardashian's unearthed photo shows remarkable similarities to daughter Chicago

Posing in a bright yellow swimsuit as a young girl, Kim Kardashian is the spitting image of her youngest daughter Chicago in this adorable throwback picture posted on Instagram.

The snap, taken when Kim may have been around the age of eight in the late 1980s showed her on a beach cheesing hard at the camera as she walked out of the ocean. "Kimberly," she simply captioned the post, but it was her remarkable similarities to her daughter Chicago that has fans talking.

"Looks so much like Chicago," commented one follower as another shared: "Chi [definitely] your twin! Thought it was her for a sec".

© Instagram Kim Kardashian poses on a beach in the late 1980s

Chicago turned six in January 2024 and when Kim shared pictures from her Bratz-themed party, the comparisons also came rolling in with comments calling her "mommy’s whole twin," and suggesting that "she looks EXACTLY like young Kim".

The bash featured pink balloons and a heart-shaped cake, with Chicago rocking a white dress with pale-pink fur trimming around the wrists and hem, paired with bright pink metallic cowboy boots.

© Instagram Kim sits with her daughter Chicago at her sixth birthday party

Kim is also mom to 10-year-old daughter North, and eight-year-old son Saint, both of whom take after their father, Kanye West, while Kim's youngest son Psalm, four also takes after his mom.

North has found fame for herself in recent years, with an extraordinary increase of 700,000 followers between February and March 2024 on TikTok. Research spearheaded by the social media marketing team Viralyft analyzed this surge in popularity and its implications on North's earning capabilities, suggesting that she had positioned herself to earn up to $30,134.75 per video.

© Instagram Kim with her four children

She is also reportedly set to release her debut album Elementary School Drop Out, which she revealed after attending her father Kanye West’s Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix, Arizona. The title is a play on her father's 2004 debut album The College Dropout, which won three Grammys.

Businesswomen and reality star Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021; it was finalized in November 2022. They reached an agreement on child support, with Kim receiving $200,000 monthly while they both agreed to joint custody and equal access to their children. Kanye is now married to Australian Bianca Censori, 28, who is an employee at Yeezy, his fashion company.