Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris deny that they are living together

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris may appear to be happier than ever after celebrating their first Christmas together, but they aren't ready to settle down just yet. Following reports that Taylor had moved in to Calvin's Beverly Hills home, a representative for the singer has revealed that "they are absolutely not living together".

The denial comes after reports suggested that Taylor and Calvin were talking about their future together now that her 1989 World Tour has come to an end.

Taylor Swift has denied reports that she is living with Calvin Harris

"Making it work, despite their demanding schedules, and her tour, has proved to both of them that this is something that is serious and could last," a source told E! News. "It's really cemented their commitment to one another. They are definitely talking about the future together and the possibility of one day getting engaged."

While they aren't taking the next step in their relationship just yet, the couple did show that they are still going strong by celebrating Christmas and New Year together. Calvin joined Taylor's family for Christmas in Colorado, where they built snowmen with her younger brother Austin, and the following week Taylor watched on proudly during Calvin's New Year's Eve DJ set at Las Vegas nightclub Omnia.

The couple recently celebrated Christmas together

Taylor and Calvin are no strangers to speculation about their relationship, with constant rumours that they are talking about marriage, moving in together or even breaking up. In October Calvin threatened legal action after rumours suggested that he had visited a Thai massage parlour, and that his alleged indiscretion had caused the couple to break-up.

Just weeks earlier, his girlfriend quashed rumours that she had bought a Beverly Hills mansion and was planning a lavish wedding in one single tweet.

"What the press say I'm doing: Buying a Bev Hills mansion, getting married in an English castle. What I'm doing: Playing a show in St. Louis," Taylor told her fans.

In July Calvin addressed all the false rumours surrounding the couple, but sweetly said it was a small price to pay for being with Taylor.

"It's interesting because obviously there's different things written about it every day and even if we don't do anything publicly for a while, someone will make something up," Calvin told KIIS FM. "For me, it could be a lot worse, and I'd still be, like, insanely happy with her, so I'm good with it."