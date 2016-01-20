Simon Cowell signs X Factor runners up Reggie 'n' Bollie to Syco

Simon Cowell has signed X Factor finalists Reggie 'n' Bollie to his record label Syco. The duo, who finished second to Louisa Johnson in the singing competition in December, have said it is a "dream come true" to be working on their debut album.

Reggie and Bollie said: "We are so happy to be joining the Syco Music family and releasing our record with them. It is, literally, a dream come true for us to now do what we love for a living.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Reggie 'n' Bollie have been signed to Simon Cowell's record label

"We promise to work hard and show you all what Reggie and Bollie are made of. Here's to a fun 2016."

It is likely that the band's mentor Cheryl Fernandez-Versini will be continue to be involved in their career. The former Girls Aloud star joined Reggie 'n' Bollie and their wives for dinner on Wednesday, with the pair later sharing a series of photos from the night on Instagram.

"It was all laughter n happiness last night at dinner with our boss @cherylofficial alongside our wives n Team Cheryl," they wrote.

VIEW GALLERY

The duo were mentored by Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on the ITV show

Cheryl has made no secret of her love for her act, and previously said they were "two of the most special people I have ever had the pleasure of working for and with," in an Instagram post ahead of December's X Factor final.

The duo will release their debut album through Syco later this year, and are currently in rehearsals for the X Factor live tour, which begins in Aberdeen in February.

Reggie 'n' Bollie follow in the footsteps of 2014 X Factor contestant Fleur East, who was also signed by Simon Cowell despite being a runner-up on the show.