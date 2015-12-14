Louisa Johnson already living pop star lifestyle after winning X Factor

Louisa Johnson wept tears of joy as she claimed the X Factor crown, becoming the youngest ever winner at 17. By Monday morning she was already doing the rounds of the TV studios, being interviewed on Good Morning Britain by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan followed by Lorraine Kelly.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Louisa Johnson's reaction on being told she'd won the majority of the 8 million votes cast by the public

Millions of viewers tuned in on Sunday night to see the teenager fight off dynamic duo Reggie N Bollie to become the 2015 winner in an electrifying final.

With her mentor Rita Ora by her side, the Essex schoolgirl said: "I've imagined this day for so many years, it’s incredible. You have no idea how much this means to me".

Louisa Johnson could earn £6 million in the next year alone

Her powerful rendition of James Brown’s It's A Man's World brought the house down. Her rivals, meanwhile, performed their signature mash up of What Makes You Beautiful and OMI's Cheerleader, before moving into I Like To Move It. Their high energy had the audience on their feet.

The two acts then performed the winner’s song Bob Dylan's Forever Young.

However, it was Louisa's version that really set the bar high. After hearing her, Simon Cowell enthused: "That is called The X Factor. No exaggeration. In all the years I have done the show, I have never ever heard anything like that. You are not human!"

VIEW GALLERY

Cheryl Fernandez Versini described it as "absolutely fantastic", while Nick Grimshaw said: "‘You forget how incredible you are until you perform. It’s like a slap in the face."

Sunday's show was packed with excitement including performances by Adele, Coldplay and One Direction.

The judges also pulled out all the stops in the satorial stakes. Cheryl was on showstopping form in fire engine red princess ballgown that finished in a shower of feathers.

Rita, celebrating her first ever win after moving over from The Voice, was the epitome of edgy glamour in a glittering grey gown, with tummy revealing cut outs and a plunging neckline.

It's thought her protégé could go on to earn as much £6 million in the next year alone. Of other X Factor winners, Leona Lewis has gone on to earn a fortune of £13 million, Little Mix have made £12 million and One Direction regularly make the rich lists of young musicians.

A source told the Sun: "'Louisa is the whole package, she has a great voice, she is pretty and is young enough to have a long career.'