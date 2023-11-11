Ronan Keating shares heartbreaking news – fans rush to support him

Ronan Keating is mourning the loss of his friend and X Factor Australia co-star, Johnny Ruffo. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Boyzone star shared a photo of the late singer, who passed away from brain cancer, aged 35.

Penning a heartbreaking message in the caption, Ronan began: "This is a tough one. Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny.

"I Was lucky enough to work alongside him on X factor Australia. Johnny had such an infectious personality. He always had a smile for everyone and treated all with respect. So young to be taken by this bloody disease. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends. Rest up young man. X"

© Shutterstock Ronan worked with Johnny on X Factor Australia

Shortly after posting, Ronan was inundated with messages of support. "Heartbreaking news …I thought of you when I heard this morning. Rest well Johnny, you made a joy to watch and the fact you had such an influence speaks volumes of your personality," wrote one. "My condolences to you, Ronan," added another.

Prior to Ronan's post, Johnny's passing had been confirmed by his family, via Johnny's Instagram account. The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny.

"Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses & doctors.He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give."

Following the news, a number of Johnny's friends, former co-stars and fans have paid tribute in the comments. Among them, Dannii Minogue, penned: "The cheekiest chap. His voice, smile and dancing feet will be missed by so many. Thinking of his family in this heart breaking time."

© Getty Johnny Ruffo is famed for his 2011 appearance on X Factor Australia, as well as his portrayal of Chris Harrington in Home and Away

Home and Away star Andrew James Morley has also responded, writing: "Forever in my heart mate. Brother on and off screen." Meanwhile, Spice Girls star and The Masked Singer Australia judge, Mel B, was overcome with emotion, commenting: "My heart just broke."

© Getty In 2022, the star confirmed that he'd received a terminal cancer diagnosis

Initially recognised for his 2011 appearance on X Factor Australia, Johnny is also known and loved for his portrayal of Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016.

In 2017, Johnny received a brain cancer diagnosis, which prompted him to take time off from work. Following two years of treatment, the actor entered into remission. However, his cancer returned by 2020, and in a 2022 interview with The Project, Johnny confirmed that he had received a terminal diagnosis.