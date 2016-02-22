Madonna pens another heartfelt message about son Rocco as custody battle continues

Madonna has reached out to her son Rocco once again on social media. The Rebel Heart singer has not seen the 15-year-old since he went to live with his dad Guy Ritchie in London in December, and the distance is clearly taking its toll.

Sharing a photo of Rocco on holiday with a floral garland around his neck, Madonna wrote: "I miss this boy so full of life so full of love! I hope we see that Leo Sun soon. The light is blinding!"

I miss this boy so full of life so full@of@love💛! I hope we see that Leo Sun soon. The light is blinding! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 21, 2016 at 10:34pm PST

Madonna is currently facing a custody battle against her ex Guy Ritchie, who Rocco reportedly says provides him with a more "stable and loving" home life. The teenager had accompanied his mum on her Rebel Heart tour last year, but quit the road early when their relationship became strained.

He has since been based in London with Guy, his wife Jacqui Ainsley and their three young children, and a lawyer for Rocco told Manhattan's Supreme Court "he does not want to return to New York".

Despite the current tensions in their relationship, Rocco never seems to be far from Madonna's thoughts, and she posted another touching message about her son on Instagram last week.

Tu me manque............💛 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 16, 2016 at 10:05pm PST

Sharing an old photo of herself and Rocco together on Instagram, she wrote: "Tu me manques", which translates as "I miss you".

She has received a number of supportive messages from fans, who commented telling her to "stay strong", with one adding: "He will always be your son and you always his mother."

In January she seemed genuinely touched to receive a letter of support from fans, who said that they hoped their love could "rescue" her from her struggles. Sharing a photo of the note, Madonna wrote: "Thanks sooooooo much for this! It means a lot to me! One word of kindness, it can save me!"