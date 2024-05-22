Madonna just paid tribute to her ‘eternal muse’ Frida Kahlo by trying on her clothes

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Madonna’s final Celebration Tour took place on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month, and hot-off-the heels the singer-songwriter travelled to the Coyoacán borough of Mexico City, where the Frida Kahlo museum is based. Also known as the Blue House (or Casa Azul), due to its cobalt-blue walls, is a historic house museum is dedicated to the life and work of the late painter.

“A Beautiful Souvenir - visiting the family home of my Eternal Muse - Frida Kahlo. In Mexico City,” Madonna posted to her 19.8 million Instagram followers. “For me it was magical to try on her clothes and jewellery, to read her journals and letters and to look at photos I’d never seen before.”

© Andrew Hasson The blue house

Madonna, who is the proud owner of one of only five paintings Frida Kahlo created during her time in Detroit, posted pictures of herself wearing an embroidered boho-style white dress with a grey shawl wrapped around her neck, a white caballero hat and cream fishnet gloves revealing her Frida Kahlo nail art.

© Heritage Images Self portrait 1933

Madge faced some backlash on social media for trying on the legendary artist’s clothing, however the museum has since denied lending clothing and accessories to Madonna. "We want to clarify that the clothes, photos and objects that Madonna published on her different social media sites do not belong to the Casa Azul collection," it later declared.

© Bettmann Madge's muse

The building holds significant historical importance as it was Frida Kahlo's birthplace. It served as her childhood home, the residence she shared with her husband Diego Rivera for several years, and ultimately, the place where she passed away in an upstairs room. In 1957, Diego Rivera donated the house and its contents to establish a museum dedicated to honouring Frida Kahlo's legacy.

© Andrew Hasson The kitchen inside the Casa Azul

The house remains very much as it was in the 50s and contains Frida’s work, alongside she and Diego’s Mexican folk art, pre-Hispanic artefacts, photographs, memorabilia and other personal pieces. It remains the most popular museum in Coyoacán.