Newly-engaged Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse have the look of love at Brit Awards

Kylie Minogue and her new fiancé Joshua Sasse looked head-over-heels in love as they arrived at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night. The couple, who announced their engagement in a notice in the forthcoming marriages section of Saturday's issue of The Telegraph, couldn't keep their eyes off each other as they posed for photographs together ahead of the event at London's O2.



Kylie, 47, proudly flashed her engagement ring for the cameras, while showing off her slender frame in a strapless lace prom dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She completed her look with a pair of contrasting green satin peep-toe shows, and an edgy trilby-style hat.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse have made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement

Her proud husband-to-be Joshua, 28, looked dapper in black tie, as he stood with his arm wrapped around the star.



The couple met on the set of Galavant when she made a guest appearance and have been inseparable ever since they started dating in September.



Their age gap initially raised some eyebrows, but Kylie has spoken out to say that it is not an issue in their relationship.

The couple looked picture perfect as they posed together at the Brits

"I think the general consensus is, we kind of look right together. So even though on paper it might not look right, it just is right," Kylie said on Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa. "He is an absolutely brilliant, brilliant guy. And even if I try and act cool and natural, it's written all over my face that I am very happy."



Wednesday was an important day for Kylie – not only was it her first appearance since getting engaged, but it also marked a very personal milestone.



Alongside a throwback photo of herself as a child, Kylie wrote: "Today marks my official 10 year 'all clear' from breast cancer. Naturally, my nearest and dearest were at the forefront of my mind. Behind the tears were relief and thanks and thoughts.

"Thoughts of all those who are making their way towards this landmark, those who are past the landmark and of those who we sadly miss. Thank you just doesn't say enough.



"The @londonmarathon is coming up and @joshuasasse will be running it to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care @breast_cancer_care (He has never run a marathon before!)



"#Lovers, please support him so we can raise as much as possible! You can sponsor him at virginmoneygiving.com/RunSasseRun I love you all and send love to you all."