Matt LeBlanc reveals which of the Friends stars he spends the most time with

After a decade spent playing fictional best friends, it's unsurprising that the stars of Friends are still in each other's lives. Now Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in the hit series, has revealed which of his former co-stars he's closest too… and it's almost too good to be true!

We all know out-of-work actor Joey lived in Manhattan with best friend Chandler Bing, and 49-year-old Matt insisted his bond with Matthew Perry stretches much further than their on-screen partnership.

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - aka Joey and Chandler - are real life besties

After he appeared at the 2016 Summer TCA press tour, People reported Matt explained: "I saw him yesterday. I love that guy! I can not see him for five years and then get in a room together and still have that shorthand with each other. It's amazing, really. Ten years in a building with no windows and the doors locked, we got to know each other pretty well."

But Matt was quick to add that he has just as much love for Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. He said: "I love all five of them. We spent a lot of time together."

The two actors are currently working on sitcoms for the same TV network

Matt and 46-year-old Matthew are both currently starring in new CBS sitcoms – Man with a Plan and The Odd Couple respectively – so could fans be treated to a mini Joey and Chandler reunion with the shows crossing over?

"Not to my knowledge," Matt simply responded when asked.

So, that's no Friends reunion and no Matt/Matthew cameos. At least we have their real-life bromance to console us…