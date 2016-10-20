Josephine Skriver on fellow Victoria's Secret Angels: 'Behati and Candice are enjoying mommy and me time' By Tionah Lee

While Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are spending precious time with their little angels at home, Josephine Skriver has been lucky enough to 'meet' the newest additions to the Victoria's Secret family. "I have FaceTimed and we have texted, the Angel told HELLO! at the 13th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball in New York City on Wednesday. "They are still doing mommy and me time, and I just want them to cherish that moment for so long because that is something that you never get back."

Josephine says she wants fellow Angels Behati and Candice to cherish their new mommy time Photo: Van Tine Dennis / ABACA USA/PA Images

ALL THE CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2016

Behati and her husband Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine welcomed their baby girl Dusty Rose Levine on September 21, and Candice gave birth to her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli's son Anacã, on October 5. While both models have been giving glimpses into their new mommy life on social media, Josephine added, "I'll just let them stay in their bubble, because they just came out."

Little lion man 女 straight up chilling. He's definitely my son ✌️ A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 14, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

Josephine, on the other hand, has been busy hitting the weights and getting ready to strut her stuff in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “I am definitely preparing,” the 23-year-old said. “Being an Angel, you have to be on 24/7, but for the show we definitely amp it up so much more. I want to enhance the curves that I’ve been trying to get so I do a lot of weight lifting and that really works wonders on me.”

How Adam Levine is taking to his first few weeks of fatherhood

Josephine is prepping for this year's VS fashion show by hitting the weights Photo: Ian West / PA Archive/PA Images

Inside Candice's safari-themed baby shower

The Danish beauty has also been busy working to encourage her fans to fight for causes near and dear to them. "I think with social media and the power and the platform that you get and being an Angel, hopefully I can inspire the younger generation to do better than what we are able to do,” she said during the event put on by Alicia Keys to end the AIDS crisis and celebrate activism. “I just want to help the world, and I just want to encourage people to help each other. I think that’s a really positive message to put out there.”