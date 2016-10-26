Jasmine Tookes on wearing the $3 million Fantasy Bra, Bella Hadid is named new Victoria's Secret model By Tionah Lee

The [Victoria's] secret is out, Jasmine Tookes is wearing the $3 million Fantasy Bra while she works the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. The 25-year-old model, who found out she would be wearing the bra five months ago waited until Wednesday to tell the world.

One special person had to also keep her news quiet. "I definitely called my mom," she told HELLO! during the reveal event at the new Victoria's Secret 5th Ave location in NYC. "I FaceTimed her and she was like ‘What can Jasmine possibly be facetiming me for with Ed [Razek] next to her, what did she do?' and then she dropped into tears."

Jasmine Tookes will wear this year's Fantasy Bra Photo: Victoria's Secret

Jasmine, admitted that she had the support of her fellow Angels during the overwhelming moment she found out, but it was one special Fantasy Bra veteran who gave her the best advice. "I did speak to Lily Aldridge, and I'm like 'How do I walk? What do I do? How do I pose.' I’m still to this day thinking about how I’m going to walk down the runway. Do I smile? Do I blow a kiss? and she’s like, 'Just be calm. It’s one of the best nights of your life, just embrace it and be happy.'”

The "Bright Night" Fantasy Bra was designed by Eddie Borgo and hand-crafted with jewels by AWMouzannar. The emerald and diamond laced Beautiful by Victoria’s Secret bra, which was tailored just for Jasmine, features 9,000 precious gemstones and took almost 700 hours to make and weighs more than more than 450 carats. Past Fantasy Bra veterans include Heidi Klum Tyra Banks and Miranda Kerr, who wore the bra just months after giving birth to her and Orlando Bloom's son Flynn.

Jasmine says it was Lily Aldridge who gave her advice on wearing the Fantasy Bra down the runway Photo: Victoria's Secret

As Jasmine and the other ladies prepare to jet to Paris, two Angels have instead been spending mommy-and-me time at home with their new babies: Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel. The California native shared about whether they could put on their wings for the show: "I wish I knew. I feel like that would be tough to really get into it and come back, you know? I would just love to spend time with my baby."

She continued: "I spoke to them and they are just like 'I haven't be more in love with anybody in my whole life,' and I'm just so happy for them."

Jasmine said Candice and Behati love motherhood Photo: Ian West / PA Archive/PA Images

Even though Jasmine joined the ladies as an Angel in 2015, she has long been a fan of the production. "The show that sticks out to me the most is the one with Justin Timberlake when he did SexyBack because I’m such a big fan of his" she said. "I just remember Gisele [Bündchen] walking out the runway and she has the most amazing walk. That’s my show when I think of Victoria’s Secret."

On Monday it was announced that Bella Hadid will be joining Jasmine in Paris for fashion's sexiest night. Her debut comes a year after her older sister Gigi walked and boyfriend The Weeknd took the stage to serenade the ladies. There is still no word on this year's performers, but check out Jasmine and Bella in fashion's main event on December 5 on CBS.