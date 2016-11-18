Carlos Leon talks his and Madonna's daughter Lourdes' healthy ways and fashion sense By Alexandra Hurtado

When your father is a health guru, it’s only natural that he’d impart advice for healthy living – such can be said for Lourdes Leon. Carlos Leon opened up to HELLO! about his and ex-wife Madonna's daughter’s healthy lifestyle and the tips they swap with each other.

“[Lourdes is] very much into the healthy lifestyle,” the celebrity trainer revealed at the 2016 Health Guru event in New York. “She likes to eat her junk food, she’s still 20 years old, but she’s a very healthy… She takes dance classes. She’s very healthy.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Carlos and Lourdes give each other advice on fitness and fashion Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While Carlos and Lourdes, who is a student at the University of Michigan, do not engage in father-daughter workouts together, the 50-year-old does give his firstborn nutrition tips. “More greens! Everyone should have at least a salad a day,” he shared. “I’m not just talking about leaves. I’m talking about broccoli, peas, cauliflower, real vegetables and raw vegetables.”

CELEBRITY CHEFS DISH A-LIST DIET TIPS

In return, the budding model pays her father back with style pointers. Apart from picking out her dad’s sneakers, Carlos admitted, “If I wear my jeans too tight, she’ll tell me.”

He added, “[Lourdes is] always giving me good advice.”

Lourdes lives a healthy lifestyle Photo: Instagram/@madonna

No surprise considering Lourdes Stella McCartney back in March. The fashionista was featured as one of the faces of the designer's new POP fragrance campaign.

CELEBRITY KIDS TURNED MODELS

While Lourdes has a promising career in fashion, she already excels at being a big sister to her younger siblings. Carlos, who welcomed son Meeka Leon with his wife Betina Holte in February 2015, admitted that his firstborn is a great sister. He said, "[Lourdes is] awesome and she’s a very cool big sister so yeah she loves it."