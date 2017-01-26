Graham Norton forgets to thank his mum at NTAs

After receiving the special recognition prize at the National Television awards, Graham Norton realised he had forgotten to thank his mother for the award, and that he was "gutted" about the mistake.

Chatting backstage, the host of The Graham Norton Show said: "This lovely award will turn to hell because as I was walking off I thought, 'Oh my God I forgot to thank my mother', so what I need to be doing is phone her and build some bridges. I've never seen her on the telly and I'm gutted I didn't say thank you to her." The star's mother Rhoda had appeared in a pre-recorded video for Graham to pay tribute to him, and revealed that he was "always trying to make people laugh" as a youngster, and that "he'll be thrilled to win this award, and really shocked." Several stars also praised the host in the video, including Dame Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Ed Sheeran.

VIEW GALLERY

Graham looked visibly moved after receiving the award

Will said: "It's not just questions, he's just magnificent at understanding who is sat in front of him enough to set the table for you to win." Meanwhile, Judi jokily told him off for his famous red chair segment on his show, where members of the public have the chance to tell a story and are thrown off if Graham or his guests are unimpressed by the anecdote. She said: "You never quite know what's going to happen and you're always waiting for that ghastly red chair. It's so unfair, gosh it makes me laugh." Celebrity fans were quick to take to Twitter in order to congratulate Graham on his award. Gary Barlow wrote: "Congratulations on your award @grahnort totally deserved," while actor Sean Maguire added: "Congrats to the great @grahnort on your NTA win. So deserved. You are the best chat show host in the world & a complete national treasure."

VIEW GALLERY

The star later revealed he had forgotten to thank his mother