Karen Gillan shocks fans with blossoming baby bump as she reveals pregnancy in unexpected way

Congratulations are in order for Karen Gillan, who announced the wonderful news that she is going to be a mother for the first time on Friday.

While the actress, 36, has yet to release an official statement about her exciting milestone, she revealed the news by showcasing her blossoming baby bump at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday.

© Ryan Emberley Karen looked divine as she cradled her blossoming bump

She first appeared in a polka-dot co-ord, consisting of a long-sleeved shirt and mini skirt. However, it wasn't until she wore a striking yellow evening dress for The Life of Chuck premiere that the news was confirmed.

The stunning outfit featured a glamorous cape in the same yellow-green hue, with the rest of the dress finishing mid-thigh, perfectly accentuating her growing bump.

© Mathew Tsang Pregnancy certainly looks sensational on the star!

As for her hair, the Doctor Who star's iconic flame-hued tresses looked flawless, styled immaculately as they flowed past her shoulders in natural waves.

To complement her vibrant ensemble, the starlet wore a pair of perspex heels, the sole matching her gorgeous gown.

© Mathew Tsang Pregnancy certainly looks sensational on the star!

Karen is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Kocher, whom she married in May 2022 at Castle Toward, near Dunoon in Argyll.

When asked in 2018 whether she thought she would be a good mother, Karen said: "Of course, I need some little ginger children running around. I definitely want them – it’s going to be hilarious.

© Variety Karen looked so beautiful holding her bump alongside her fellow stars

"I think I would be a good mum. I feel like I’d definitely be good at playing with the kids, like being one of them. I think I’d start them off by watching The Exorcist," she joked in an interview with fellow actor Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast.

The Scottish actress hasn't yet confirmed where she plans to raise the baby, as she is currently residing in Los Angeles.

© Eric Charbonneau The actress is welcoming her baby with her husband Nick

However, in a previous interview with The Times magazine, she expressed her intention to return to Scotland in the future.

She explained: "I feel at home when I come back to the UK. I just really like seeing all the familiar faces on TV and feeling like I’m not out of the loop on what’s going on.

"This still feels like home, even though so many people I love are over there now [in the States]. But one day it’ll be over, and I’ll come back. All my best mates are still in Inverness, so I’ll get a little cottage up in the Highlands and just live there for the rest of my life."