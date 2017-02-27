Justin Timberlake photobombed wife Jessica Biel on the Oscars red carpet - see the hilarious photo here...

Justin Timberlake may have been nominated at the Oscars on Sunday night, but if the 36-year-old was nervous he wasn't letting it show. Instead, the Mirrors hitmaker showed off his mischievous side after he and wife Jessica Biel had arrived for Hollywood's glitziest night and posed together for pictures. While Jessica was showing off her dazzling gold KaufmanFranco gown and posing solo for photographers, Justin took the opportunity to jump up behind her and pull a series of funny faces, causing the crowd to burst into laughter.

Jessica didn't seem fazed by her husband's antics: instead, she mimed confusion at Justin's prank before laughing it off with him and offering to include him in a final photo together.

Justin Timberlake photobombed Jessica Biel on the red carpet

It comes as no surprise that the pair were in high spirits, as it was a particularly special night for the former NSYNC singer who was nominated in the Best Original Song category for his hit I Can't Stop the Feeling. The song featured on the soundtrack of animated film Trolls, where Justin voiced a character alongside a cast of famous faces including Anna Kendrick.

Amidst the fun and games, the couple's mutual adoration was clear as they enjoyed a night out at the Academy Awards. Speaking to E!'s Ryan Seacrest, Justin described Jessica as "perfection" while the trio discussed her eye-catching gown and Tiffany & Co. necklace, as well as Justin's dapper Tom Ford suit.

Jessica laughed off her husband's joke

It's not the first time that Justin has opened up his love for his wife. When he was honoured with a place in the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, the Rock Your Body hitmaker melted hearts with a touching tribute to Jessica.

"Baby I love you more than I could put into words and more than any song I could ever write," he said, before describing the actress as "beautiful, loving and incredibly understanding".

