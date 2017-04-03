Neil Patrick Harris posts gushing tribute as he celebrates 13 year anniversary with husband David Burtka

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris paid a heart-warming tribute to his husband David Burtka as they celebrated their 13 year anniversary on Saturday. Taking to his Instagram page, the 43-year-old star posted a beautiful picture of his partner and their six-year-old son Gideon alongside the caption: "Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best."

The couple, who are parents to six-year-old twins Harper and Gideon, began dating in 2004 before tying the knot ten years later. David, 41, also took to his social media pages to mark the occasion. "Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary," he gushed. "Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man. I love you more than ever."

The Emmy Award-winner has previously said that he had been waiting for the right time to get married. The couple got engaged in 2006 but had to wait to marry until the state of New York had passed the Marriage Equality Act. At the time, Neil shared his excitement by tweeting: "It PASSED! Marriage equality in NY!! Yes!! Progress!! David and I did propose to each other, but over five years ago! We've been wearing engagement rings for ages, waiting for an available date."

Earlier this year, professional chef David opened up about their children and how he hopes they don't follow in their famous parents' footsteps any time soon. The duo welcomed son Gideon and daughter Harper into the world in 2010 via a surrogate. "I don’t wish them to go into the business anytime soon," he told HELLO!. David went on to reveal that Harper enjoys singing songs like her father Neil. He said: "Our daughter just got a pink karaoke machine for Christmas so she's been belting out some tunes at home, but she gets a little stage fright." The Food Network star continued: "She was asking us, 'Did you ever get stage fright when you go on the stage?' and I said, ‘Yeah, it’s exciting.’ It’s an exciting feeling, but we don’t know. There’s time for that."