﻿

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka marry after ten years

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

Neil Patrick Harris has married his long-term actor love David Burtka.

The couple, who are parents to three-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, married in a small and intimate ceremony in Italy.

Neil, 41, announced his wedding news on Twitter, captioning a photo of the newlyweds, "Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband'."

 

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are parents to three-year-old twins


The How I Met Your Mother star, who plays the role of Barney Stinson in the hit sitcom, received a flurry of congratulatory posts from his fans worldwide. The romantic photo of the couple was instantly favourited almost 35,000 times within an hour.

Neil and David, 39, both wore custom Tom Ford tuxedos while their good friend, How I Met Your Mother producer and director Pam Fryman, officiated the ceremony, according to People.

The couple's children played a starring role in the service and at the reception, Sir Elton John serenaded the lovebirds with a special performance.





The Emmy Award-winner has previously said that he had been waiting for the right time to tie the knot. He and David had proposed to each other in 2006 but hadn't been able to wed until the state of New York had passed the Marriage Equality Act.

At the time, Neil took to Twitter to show his excitement, writing, "It PASSED! Marriage equality in NY!! Yes!! Progress!! David and I did propose to each other, but over five years ago! We've been wearing engagement rings for ages, waiting for an available date."

The couple's twins were born by surrogate mother in 2010.

More on:

More about neil patrick harris

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment