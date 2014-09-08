Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka marry after ten years

Neil Patrick Harris has married his long-term actor love David Burtka.



The couple, who are parents to three-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, married in a small and intimate ceremony in Italy.



Neil, 41, announced his wedding news on Twitter, captioning a photo of the newlyweds, "Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband'."

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are parents to three-year-old twins



The How I Met Your Mother star, who plays the role of Barney Stinson in the hit sitcom, received a flurry of congratulatory posts from his fans worldwide. The romantic photo of the couple was instantly favourited almost 35,000 times within an hour.



Neil and David, 39, both wore custom Tom Ford tuxedos while their good friend, How I Met Your Mother producer and director Pam Fryman, officiated the ceremony, according to People.



The couple's children played a starring role in the service and at the reception, Sir Elton John serenaded the lovebirds with a special performance.





