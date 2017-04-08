Mama June rushed to hospital after stunning fans with weight-loss

From Not to Hot star Mama June was dramatically rushed to hospital in the latest episode of her reality TV show. On Friday’s show, viewers saw the 37-year-old star, who recently slimmed down from 460 pounds to a size four, in severe pain at the end of the episode. Mama June - real name June Shannon - said to her daughters, Alana and Lauryn: “My stomach, I can’t even get up, “I should have gone to the hospital last night. I really hope I haven’t pushed my body too far.” Earlier on, doctors had warned Mama June of the risks associated from her recent gastric band surgery, which could lead to blood clots or infection. The star took to her Twitter page to tell her followers about the incident. She wrote: “OMG I’m in so much pain. I was scared to death, I didn’t know what was going on.”

Mama June: the wedding crasher! #MamaJune A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Viewers will have to wait until the culmination of next week’s two-part show finale to find out the reason behind Mama’s health scare. Her followers on Twitter were worried about the health of their favourite reality star, with one posting: “Hope you are better now?!” and another saying, “I’m so concerned about you!” One fan sympathised, writing: “Been thru that too…had gastric bypass 16 years ago but it was still worth it. Good luck & keep it up!” Whatever was wrong with Mama June, she appears to have recovered as she was back to posting upbeat messages on her page. “Definitely a night of TV u don’t want to miss,” posted Mama June about the Friday night episode.

Earlier in the show, viewers had watched as Mama June attended her ex Sugar Bear’s wedding to new wife Jennifer. Mama stunned at the wedding in an elegant floor-length red dress and was met by gasps from fellow guests. Then after the ceremony, she could be seen burning her old clothes in an attempt to move on with her life. Mama posted on her Twitter page: “Burning all my clothes and moving on from my old life to my new life #MamaJune n having the love of family here.” The star also said during the show: 'Now that I've said goodbye to Sugar Bear, I can focus on finding my own true love I know I'm never going to go back to the old June - I'm a better person. This is a new June; new transformation, new birth. People that haven’t seen me are going to be shocked.”





