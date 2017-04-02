Mama June wows viewers with her amazing weight loss

Reality TV star Mama June, real name June Shannon, has shocked viewers with her dramatic weight loss. The From Not to Hot star has seen her body transform from 460 pounds to a size four and revealed her new look on the show last Friday. To achieve her new physique, Mama June has gone through many surgeries including having a gastric band fitted. As she stood in her glamourous pink dress, she revealed: “It makes me feel really good to show other people this is what I’ve always thought of myself and that my inside hadn’t changed, like my giving and outgoing and loving personality that was there when I was there.”

Some pictures from tonight's episode I hope yall enjoyed the journey with me the season finale will b next week it will b crazy #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/hjc2oO0NBa — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) 1 April 2017

The TV star, age 37, took to her Twitter page to ask her followers for their opinions on her transformation. She wrote: “I have 2 ask what is everybody’s opinion about the new Mama June? I have worked so hard 4 everything & continue 2 work hard every day.” One fan said: “There are no words great enough to describe how much of an inspiration you are to others that want to accomplish the same results. You rock.” While another follower wrote: “You look amazing! I was speechless when I saw you! You worked so hard for this and you look incredible!”

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot 🎉❤️😍🔥🎊 A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Mama June had initially said in the show about the expectations on her to lose weight: “There’s so much pressure on me to look good for this photoshoot and Sugar Bear’s wedding, but I’m still feeling pain from boob job and tummy tuck I had 4 weeks ago.” She then reveals that her goal was no longer to make her ex Sugar Bear feel jealous. June’s daughter Alana Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo, couldn’t believe the change in her mum. “I’m really proud of her. She looks great,” she said.