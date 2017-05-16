Bride-to-be Pippa Middleton gets pampered at top London spa ahead of wedding The 33-year-old is set to tie the knot with James Matthews on Saturday

With just five days to go before her big day, Pippa Middleton took some time out of last-minute wedding preparations on Monday to attend a top London spa. The bride-to-be was spotted leaving the Santi London beauty spa in South Kensington, described as a "beautiful cross between an uber-boutique spa and a beauty clinic", which prides itself on tailor-made treatments for its clients. The spa offers an extensive menu; from a £70 aromatherapy massage, to a £60 Santi Glow facial treatment, which combines skin polishing and oxygen infusion to fully renew the skin, and a deluxe manicure at £40.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will marry in St Mark's Church, Englefield on Saturday

Pippa, 33, also appears to have been following a strict exercise regime in the lead up to her wedding, regularly attending the luxury gym, Grace Belgravia. The women-only Knightsbridge facility, where a lifetime membership reportedly costs £55,000, includes a gym, day spa and a medicinal clinic.

On Saturday 20 May, Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews, 41, will say "I do" at St Mark's Church in Englefield – a Grade 1-listed country church that dates back to the 13th century. The couple have asked Rev, Nick Wynne- Jones, the resident priest at St Mark's to officiate the ceremony. Guests will then head to the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury, seven miles away, for the wedding reception. This week, a large, glass conservatory-style structure was seen being installed in the garden of the seven-bedroom Berkshire property, ready for the evening celebrations.

The bride's sister Kate will attend with Prince William, and their two children

Large crowds are expected to turn out to see the arrival of famous guests at the wedding, foremost among them the bride's elder sister, the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate is set to attend with her husband Prince William and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will act as pageboy and flower girl during the ceremony. It has also been confirmed that Prince Harry will be joined by his girlfriend Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews, the brother of bridegroom James, is tipped to take on the role of best man. The team of ushers could be led by Pippa's younger brother James Middleton, 29, and the groom's hedge-fund business partner Edward Horner.