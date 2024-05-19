Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright look so loved-up in new photos from Australia trip

Michelle Keegan has shared a glimpse inside her romantic reunion with her husband Mark Wright during their time together in New South Wales, Australia.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Brassic actress, 36, uploaded a montage of video clips and snapshots taken during the couple's exploration of Hunter Valley - a region in northern New South Wales renowned for its award-winning wineries.

© Instagram Michelle appeared to relish her time in the Hunter Valley

Amongst the snippets, Michelle included numerous heartwarming videos of herself cosying up to her hubby Mark as they clinked cocktail glasses and toured Tyrrell's Wines.

The pair, who wed in 2015, appeared in high spirits as they sampled some of the vineyard's wines and sat down for a sunlit lunch featuring plates of burrata, fig and peppers.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark looked smitten as they paused for a photo

In a final snapshot, Mark and Michelle exuded 'couple goals' as they cosied up for a romantic photo outside the family-run estate.

Amongst the images, Michelle also included several outfit photos, giving fans a further glimpse inside her impeccable wardrobe. In keeping with the 'quiet luxury' trend, the Our Girl actress looked chic in high-waisted jeans which she paired with an exposed seam top and latte-hued sunglasses.

She wore her glossy brunette locks down loose in a centre part, and highlighted her sculpted features with bronzed matte makeup and sleek eyeliner.

© Instagram The Brassic actress looked stylish in wide-leg jeans

Mark, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in the images, rocking dark trousers, a light-wash denim shirt and smart white trainers.

Captioning her reel, Michelle simply penned: "On cloud wine in the Hunter Valley."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Oh this looks like an incredible trip! Have a fab time!" while a second chimed in: "Australia suits you both", and a third added: "You are both so gorgeous and sweet!"

Michelle jetted off to Australia earlier this year to commence filming for the second series of BBC's hit drama series, Ten Pound Poms.

What is Ten Pound Poms?



The hit drama follows a group of Brits who relocate to Australia in the 1950s for a fresh start, with the second instalment’s synopsis reading: “After a challenging first year in Australia, the new series will follow nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure Down Under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start.

"Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?"

© BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti Faye Marsay and Michelle Keegan on set

Speaking about what to expect from the new season, writer and creator Danny Brocklehurst said: "The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight."

He continued: "We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip. I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under."