Ruth Langsford's Loose Women co-stars reveal how she's really doing amid divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford is in good spirits following her separation from Eamonn Holmes. The presenter – who has split from her husband after 14 years – is "really great" according to her Loose Women co-star, Kaye Adams. Speaking with The Sun at the National Television Awards, Nadia Sawalha added that Ruth "looks amazing".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth is "really great" after separating from Eamonn Holmes

Quizzed about their friendship on the ITV panel show, Kaye explained that they're always there for one another. "We're friends and that's what friends do. And we've all had highs and lows and we've all supported each other," she said.

Ruth and Eamonn – who tied the knot in 2010 – announced their decision to separate in May. A spokesperson told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth and Eamonn confirmed their split in May

Together they share a son Jack, 22, while Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage. The former couple were based in a £3.25m mansion in Weybridge, Surrey, and also share an adorable dog called Maggie.

Based on her Instagram posts, it appears that Ruth has continued to stay at their marital home, which boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms. It also underwent extensive renovations to accommodate Eamonn's accessibility needs following his shocking fall down the stairs and multiple surgeries.

It is unknown if Eamonn has continued to stay at the property while they organise their divorce.

After announcing her split from Eamonn, Ruth was absent from the Loose Women panel for two months. Refraining from commenting on the news, she told fans: "It's very nice to be back with you," in July. The 64-year-old has also continued to collaborate with QVC on various fashion collections.

Meanwhile, Eamonn, 64, has chosen to publicly acknowledge the divorce while appearing on GB News. Addressing the viewers who had supported him through the difficult time, he said: "Thank you for your support for Ruth and I as to the news of our separation. Your support to both of us is very much appreciated."

While Ruth and Eamonn called time on their relationship, in August fans pointed out that she has continued wearing her wedding and engagement rings, with both sparklers firmly in place in several photos of the Loose Women host on Instagram. Eamonn has also been spotted with his ring on his left hand. Ruth was recently forced to explain why she's continued to wear her ring after fans flocked to the comments on one of her Instagram posts. "Because I'm still married," she said, putting an end to the speculation.