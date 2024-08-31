Ruth Langsford has defiant response to troll: 'I've worked hard'

Ruth Langsford decided to treat herself to a makeover this week, visiting fame celebrity hairdresser Josh Wood.

The Loose Women star documented her time at the salon with the hairdresser, who was operating out of Claridge's due to the Notting Hill location undergoing refurbishments. Speaking of her time, Ruth proudly posted: "HIGHLIGHTS TIME! @joshwood salon in Notting Hill is being refurbished so I went to see him at his salon in @claridgeshotel Very fancy!!

WATCH: Newly single Ruth Langsford is the ultimate glamour puss as she dances in just a robe in candid video

"Thank you Josh, Dylan @cheyenne.bleux & @cherylmunozhair for a lovely experience and for all the lols! Feeling lighter & brighter!"

However, the star was soon targeted by trolls who accused the broadcaster of "flaunting" her wealth. One said: "You are so lucky. Most people could not afford that."

© Instagram Ruth responded to her critics

Ruth decided not to stand for the negative comments and in a defiant response, replied: "Not luck… I've worked hard for everything I have."

Other also came to the former This Morning star's defence, as one said: "Wow to the keyboard warrior and trolls. Your money. Your hair. Your life. Do with it as you wish. This new colour and style looks great on you. I love the waves. Keep being you."

© Instagram Ruth loved her bright new hair

A second added: "If you don't have anything nice to say don't say anything simple and no one makes you follow her if you don't like her scroll past or better still block. I think she looks fab."

Ruth has been enjoying her glam makeovers since splitting with her husband Eamonn Holmes and earlier in the month, she looked wonderful with a bouncy hair transformation.

© Ian West - PA Images Ruth is making sure to look so glam!

In her caption, she wrote: "Extensions time again! @leobancroft salon. Decided to keep them a bit longer this time (lots of you told me to last time!) Fitted by the lovely Lauren (you can also book Kristen) cut and styled by Leo.

"I'm not good at doing this 'bendy wave' stuff so not sure if I'll keep them this length, but going to give it a whirl! Thanks @leobancroft great to catch up! #hair #extensions #leobancroft."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The presenter recently split with husband Eamonn

Ruth and Eamonn confirmed their split back in May, with a spokesperson telling HELLO! at the time: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Ruth and Eamonn began dating back in 1997 before tying the knot over a decade later at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010. Together they share a son Jack, 22, while Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.