Strictly's Anton Du Beke shares rare photo of twins – and son George, 6, is his double

Anton Du Beke is celebrating the final episode of his show Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain airing, which will see him joined by his wife Hannah Summers and their six-year-old twins, George and Henrietta.

The Strictly Come Dancing legend, 57, shared a sweet photo of his "very special visitors" on Monday ahead of the grand finale. The ballroom dancer looked every inch the proud papa, dressed to the nines in a double-breasted jacket, chinos, and brown suede loafers. His wife Hannah was radiant with her glowing holiday tan, wearing shorts, a white broderie anglaise top, and trainers.

The twins were adorable as ever, with little Henrietta donning a blue floral dress and matching headband while George was clad in a white polo shirt and blue shorts.

It's plain to see that Georga is taking after his famous father - he's already got the big grin and showbiz pose nailed!

Anton shared: "Hello my loves! It’s the final episode of “Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain” tonight and @giovannipernice and I have some very special visitors for the final leg of our Spanish adventure!

"We spend time with my wonderful family and revisit the home where I used to spend my summer holidays, and we’re also joined by the fabulous @gorka_marquez! Don’t miss it 8pm tonight on BBC One and @bbciplayer."

Anton Du Beke on becoming a father at 50

It wasn't smooth sailing for Anton and marketing officer Hannah to become parents. The couple, who met at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey in 2012, tied the knot in 2017.

They endured years of heartache and six rounds of IVF before welcoming he twins shortly after their wedding.

"[Hannah is] everything I thought she would be," Anton said on the Parenting Hell podcast as he reflected on their experience. "I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children."

He mused: "I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?'. The person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children - that's the sad irony of it all

"But as we had IVF we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me - because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them."

The subject is equally emotional for his wife Hannah, who broke down in tears when discussing their fertility journey on Kate Garraway's Life Stories.

"We've just been so lucky, so lucky to have them," she enthused. "I don't think he thought it was something he wanted to do but creating his own family and how much they love him has been magical for him."

Anton's initial hesitation no doubt stems from the ballroom and Latin dancer's troubled childhood on a council estate in Sevenoaks, Kent.

Years of abuse at the hands of his violent and alcoholic father culminated in young Anton – who was cruelly taunted for his dance passion – being stabbed during a Boxing Day altercation.

He said during Kate Garraway's ITV special: "I remember walking out of the house to walk up to the hospital, holding my leg, and a police car drove past, and I waved him down and I said: 'He's in there with a knife'.

Speaking further about his father after his 2001 death, Anton told Kate: "I don't think about him. I never give him a second thought. It does not influence me at all. I hate the thought that anything like that defines you. I hate 'woe is me'."