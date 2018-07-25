Princess Beatrice's secret Instagram account has been revealed The royal's account is private – but it does exist!

Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans earlier in the year when she opened up a public Instagram account, and while her older sister Princess Beatrice often features in posts, there has been no sign up until now that she uses the popular picture-sharing platform herself. However, it seems that the 29-year-old royal does in fact have Instagram after all, but just chooses to have a private account. This was revealed by her good friend Karlie Kloss on Wednesday, after the model featured Beatrice in an Instagram Stories post. Karlie had posted Beatrice's reaction to her engagement news, and tagged her as @beayork. The account is followed by her mum, Sarah Ferguson, and simply says the name 'Bea' - Beatrice's nickname - in the description.

Princess Beatrice has her own Instagram account

Beatrice had the best reaction to Karlie's engagement, and was pictured looking shocked in the back of the taxi as the newly-engaged model flashed her stunning ring to the camera. This will be the second wedding that Beatrice will be attending in the near future, with the news of her sister Eugenie's engagement announced in January. Eugenie is set to marry her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and it is thought that Beatrice will play a major role in the ceremony, as either maid of honour or bridesmaid.

All the royals who are on social media

As well as Instagram, Beatrice also has a Twitter account which is public, @yorkiebea, and she uses it to promote her charity work and other good causes, including the work of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. Her father Prince Andrew, meanwhile, has an Instagram and Twitter account of his own, but they are run by his office.

Beatrice's account was revealed by Karlie Kloss

The Yorks are some of the only members of the royal family that are present on social media, much to the delight of their fans. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are represented by Kensington Palace's accounts, and they rarely share their own personal messages. However, during the World Cup, Prince William delighted football fans after posting a number of supportive messages to the England team via the account. Meghan, meanwhile, used to have Instagram until November last year when she announced her engagement to Harry.

