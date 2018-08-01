Stacey Solomon shares sweet candid photo of boyfriend Joe Swash and her son The Loose Women panellist and boyfriend Joe have been dating since 2016

Stacey Solomon has documented a very sweet moment from her home life on Instagram, sharing a picture of her boyfriend Joe Swash and her son fast asleep. The Loose Women panellist revealed that she had been sharing the bed with them, but had to get up to go to her presenting day job. "SO jealous of these two right now," she wrote alongside the black-and-white candid snap. "Had to do a ninja move to slide out of the middle of them without waking them up. Off to @loosewomen for Wednesday shenanigans... although I could easily do another few hours in between these two."

Stacey is the proud mum of two sons from previous relationships – Zachary, ten, and six-year-old Leighton – while her boyfriend Joe has an 11-year-old son Harry with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey, 28, often gets asked about whether or not she and Joe, 36, have plans to have a child together. The star has previously admitted on her ITV daytime show that she "definitely" wants more kids. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she said.

The former X Factor star often posts photos and clips of her children on Instagram. A couple of weeks ago, she uploaded a video of Zachary and Leighton, and it seems her sons are following in her musical footsteps. Alongside footage of her sons singing, Stacey wrote: "Watching the Voice kids daydreaming about my babies growing older and living their dreams, working hard, and giving all of their passions every bit of energy, aspiration and determination they've got... Then come the ad breaks..."

Stacey has been homeschooling her sons for the past year, revealing that it was a decision she made with her eldest son. In a column for The Sun, she explained: "Last September, the boys and I decided that we were going to try homeschooling. Before I get started, I would like to say that every child is different and therefore responds differently to methods of teaching. Also, this wasn't a decision we made lightly…

[Zachary] would come home from school embarrassed to make jokes and be silly and he became very quiet and a little sad. We spoke about this a lot and he explained to me that his behaviour was deemed naughty and disruptive by teachers and not cool by his peers."