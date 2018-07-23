Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash pose for rare photo with all their children The celebrity couple enjoyed a day out together with their families

Since 2016, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been dating, and while the celebrity couple are often seen out and about together, it is rare that they make public appearances with their children too. Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, while Joe is dad to 11-year-old son Harry. So fans were delighted when Stacey posted a photo of her and her "favourite boys" enjoying a family day together. It looks like they had a great time too, posing with wide smiles for the camera. Fans adored the photo, and many were quick to comment on it. "What a beautiful photo Stacey," one wrote, while another said: "Your lil family is so cute." A third added: "Ahh Stacey, you are all so wonderful and very happy together. May all your dreams come true."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children

Stacey – a regular panellist on Loose Women – often gets asked about whether or not she and Joe have plans to have a child together. The star has previously admitted on the ITV daytime show that she "definitely" wants more babies in the future. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she said. "I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'" The star is also extremely happy in her relationship, and previously spoke to HELLO! about Joe, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

The Loose Women panellist has admitted she would like more children in the future

Known for her positive attitude, Stacey has a mass of fans who adore keeping up to date with her family life. At the beginning of the year, the TV personality made the decision to take her two sons out of mainstream school, and has since been home schooling them. It looks as if they are thriving from their new way of learning too. Earlier in the month, Stacey shared a video of her children showcasing their performing talents while singing and dancing in the living room at home along to the advert for Flash. "What did I raise?" she wrote on the video, adding alongside the post: "Watching the Voice Kids daydreaming about my babies growing older and living their dreams, working hard, and giving all of their passions every bit of energy, aspiration and determination they've got... Then come the ad breaks."

