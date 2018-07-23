Is this the cutest photo of Peter Andre and son Theo to date? See here Their precious bonding moment was caught on camera

Peter Andre has posted what has to be the cutest picture of his son Theo to date. The Mysterious Girl singer was seen tenderly kissing his youngest child on the cheek as he hugged him close and smothered him with love. The pair were enjoying a day out at the beach while on holiday in Cyprus, with Peter captioning the snap: "Beach vibes Cyprus #familytime #beachvibes." The pop star and his family regularly travel to Cyprus, where Peter originates from.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the father-of-four revealed that his two children with wife Emily MacDonagh – Amelia and Theo – are already picking up some words in Greek. Their children watch cartoon shows, including Thomas the Tank Engine, in Greek, and thanks to this clever trick, they now "speak Greek so much".

Peter, 45, explained that he started to play Amelia's favourite cartoons in his mother tongue and he was surprised at how quickly she started learning new words. "They speak Greek so much – a lot of the words they say are Greek not English," he explained. "It's bizarre! So then I started doing it with Thomas too, if you go on YouTube you can find it too. So now they're learning it in Greek, which is brilliant."

It's hard to think that fun-loving Peter could ever be stern at home, but the singer has revealed that he and Emily take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same." Junior and Princess, who is nicknamed Bista, are Peter's older children with his first wife Katie Price.