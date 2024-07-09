Peter Andre discusses 16-year age gap with wife Emily ahead of wedding anniversary

Ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary this week, Peter Andre has spoken about the 16-year age gap between him and his wife Emily.

Appearing on Tuesday's Lorraine, the 51-year-old was forced into the discussion when the topic of Kym Marsh's new relationship with her "toyboy" lover was brought up.

"There's an age gap between you and Emily - but to be fair, she's very sensible and you are young at heart. It sort of balances itself out," chat show host – who defended Kym – remarked.

"I mean, she's not that sensible because she did marry me," Peter joked. "There are little differences between us, like music is one of the things I've noticed.

"When they say something like, 'This is an old classic.' And it's from 2015. I'm like, 'What do you mean an OLD classic?' I'm thinking 70s or 80s old classics. But it doesn't [matter], it's how you are with each other."

It's not the first time Peter has opened up about their age difference. Back in 2022, in his column for new! magazine, the doting husband admitted: "Age is a different thing to different people. On paper things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person.

"I don't think I've ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn't feel there is."

Peter and Emily first met in November 2012, and two years later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Amelia in January 2014. The couple went on to marry in July 2015 at Mamhead House, Exeter. Their son Theo was born in November 2016 while little Arabella was born on 2 April.

As well as Amelia, Theo and Arabella, Peter is the doting dad to Princess,16, and Junior, 19, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

In a recent chat with The Sun, Peter confirmed that his family with Emily was now complete. "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one," he said. "Well, never say never. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

Musing over his little one, he went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."