National Geographic's Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge dies aged 28

National Geographic's Wicked Tuna cast member, Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge, has sadly died aged just 28. The celebrity fisherman, who appeared on the show and it's spinoff series, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, as the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin's fishing boat, Pinwheel, passed away on Thursday 19 July. The cause of death has not been yet been released.

Wicked Tuna's official Twitter account shared the tragic news, writing: "@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss." Fans of the show were quick to pay tribute, with one writing: "Our prayers go out to Duffy's family and friends. So young, so talented, so passionate. His enthusiasm and smile will be missed," while another added: "I am very saddened to hear this! Duffy was a joy to watch! Prayers to his family and loved ones during this hard time."

His online obituary on the Remick Gendron funeral home website read: "He excelled in any sport he played, and among his favourites were fishing, hockey, lacrosse, skiing, snowboarding, and surfing. His passions were fishing and the outdoors. As a child, Nick began tuna fishing with his father and grandfather... Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it." A friend said: "Nick was always the coolest kid, but he had a way of making you feel like you were just as cool." He is survived by his parents, brother Cody, paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.