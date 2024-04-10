Stacey Dooley shares emotional insight into relationship with daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley has the sweetest bond with her daughter Minnie and on Tuesday, she shared a sweet insight into her relationship with her one-year-old.

Taking to her Instagram account, Stacey shared a screen grab of Beyoncé's new song titled 'Protector'. The song certainly struck a chord with the TV presenter who was overcome with emotion.

The Beyoncé song struck a chord with Stacey

Alongside the photo, she penned: "Me to Minnie x 1 billion," and added a crying emoji. The mother-daughter duo couldn't be closer, so it's no wonder the song about motherhood connected with the flame-haired beauty.

Little Minnie has been changing and developing so much, not only has she started walking but on Friday, Stacey shared an adorable video feeding Minnie, who was babbling away at the dinner table.

In the background of the at-home video, Hi Ho Silver Lining' by Jeff Beck was playing. In the clip, which you can see in full below, Stacey could be heard telling Minnie about when she and Kevin Clifton danced to the song on Strictly Come Dancing, where they met.

Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie babbles in adorable at-home video

Stacey and Kevin were partners on the show back in 2018, the pair kept their relationship private until months after the competition in 2019 when they finally shared the news they were a couple with a sweet photo on social media.

In January last year they welcomed Minnie, their first child together, and since then have been exceptionally open about life as parents.

Kevin even revealed that he was "terrified" to look after his little girl whilst Stacey was filming Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin couldn't be more besotted by their little girl

He said whilst on Loose Women last month: "I was down the road in a trailer all the time. Looking after Minnie reading the same book over and over again. I was terrified because I was like 'You're going to be there for three days what am I going to do?'."

Stacey has also opened up about her new-mum struggles. She told the Sun last year: "Do you know what’s hilarious? You’re so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it’s a haze and you’re just trying to figure it all out.

"I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're over-tired!'... I've had one and am completely failing."