Ruth Langsford reveals surprising 'fear' over potential split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are one of TV's golden couples, but despite their relationship going strong, Ruth discussed her fears over a possible split from Eamonn due to him falling for someone the same age as her.

During a discussion on Loose Women about partners cheating with people half their age, the 64-year-old confessed it wouldn't bother her as much if her hubby left her for a 25-year-old, and it would instead sting a lot more if Eamonn left her for someone who was similar to her own age.

Speaking to her fellow panellists, Ruth shared: "See I think, people go, 'Oh, you'd hate it if you were dumped for a younger woman'. I go, 'No, I would hate it because...' then I could do the whole cliché thing, 'Oh, Eamonn is such a cliche, he's going with a 25-year-old, how sad.'

"But then I think 'No, the worst thing for me is if he went off with someone the same age'. I think that is harder than being dumped for someone younger. That's my worst fear."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth revealed she'd rather Eamonn leave her for a younger woman

Ruth's fellow panellists were quick to disperse the star's concerns, as Linda Robson quickly told her: "That's not going to happen."

The couple first met in 1997 when they were introduced by mutual friends and they dated for over a decade before Eamonn popped the question.

© Getty The couple have been married for 13 years

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their long-lasting marriage, Ruth explained: "I think always respect, mutual respect. And we laugh a lot. I think love and lust and everything's wonderful at the start of a relationship. But really…you've got to have that connection as friends where you feel comfortable with each other."

The mum-of-one continued: "I read recently that Camilla said that she and Charles often sit in companionable silence in the same room just reading their books. Eamonn and I talk a lot and I love his company. But also on a Sunday morning, we can just be sitting reading the papers not talking to each other but not feeling awkward."

© Shutterstock Ruth cares for her husband who suffers from chronic back pain

Ruth has been supporting her husband through his recent health woes, with the veteran presenter living with chronic back pain since 2021.

Speaking to Woman & Home magazine, Ruth shared: "With any care situation – and there are millions of carers in this country – it isn't always easy, but if something happens to somebody you love, you help them as much as you can. It's testing but we manage as a family."